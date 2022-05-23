Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign For Assembly Polls: Karnataka Congress Chief

State president Shivkumar insisited Priyanka Gandhi to contest for Karnataka Rajya Sabha Polls. (File)

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Congress president D Okay Shivakumar on Monday mentioned the social gathering’s nationwide General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has agreed to marketing campaign and spend time within the state, for the Assembly elections subsequent yr.

The KPCC chief’s sudden New Delhi go to got here amid talks about variations between him and Congress Legislature social gathering chief Siddaramaiah concerning possible candidates really useful to the excessive command for upcoming MLC polls within the state.

Mr Shivakumar mentioned he had come the nationwide capital for social gathering work and the ultimate record of candidates is more likely to be introduced by this night.

Tomorrow is the final date to file nominations for the June 3 polls to seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council to be elected by MLAs and all of the three main political events within the state — Congress, BJP and JD(S)– are but to announce their candidates.

“Everyone will have the desire that their leader should come to their state, but as of now it has not been discussed,” Mr Shivakumar mentioned in response to a query about a number of state leaders insisting that Priyanka Gandhi contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he mentioned, “We have said that she should spend time for the state during elections (assembly polls) and she has agreed to it. She has said that she will campaign in the state…no discussion has taken place regarding Rajya Sabha tickets.” This comes amid hypothesis {that a} part of the Karnataka Congress leaders, together with Mr Shivakumar, needs Priyanka Gandhi to contest the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from the state, as they really feel it might profit the social gathering in the course of the Assembly polls, due subsequent yr.

Mr Shivakumar had lately mentioned the social gathering needs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to “concentrate on the south, the place elections are developing”.

Stating that he and Mr Siddaramaiah collectively had submitted an inventory of candidates to the excessive command for MLC polls, Mr Shivakumar mentioned, “We have given our opinion and the high command will decide. There were more than 200 aspirants for the two seats, so there is difficulty, there are also people who have the required qualification and ability but have not asked for tickets, they too had to be considered.”

He mentioned, the record ought to be finalised and introduced principally by this night, as tomorrow is the final day to file nominations “We have taken care of all aspects including social justice while recommending names,” he added.

The election is necessitated because the time period of workplace of seven members is ready to run out on June 14.

The seats will likely be falling vacant, as a result of retirement of MLCs — Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah S of Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy Okay V of JD(S).

According to official sources, on this election, every MLC candidate would require a minimal of 29 votes to win, and on the idea of minimal votes required and tallying it with the energy of every social gathering within the Legislative Assembly, the BJP will likely be ready win 4 seats, Congress two and JD(S) one.

Responding to a query as as to if senior social gathering chief and former Minister S R Patil is a possible candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, Mr Shivakumar mentioned, “party will decide regarding his candidacy…at the party’s recent ‘Chintan Shivir’ (in Jaipur) it was decided that new faces should be given an opportunity from top to bottom level, so considering all aspects the high command will take a call.”

Regarding his sudden Delhi go to, he mentioned he had come right here to gather election varieties and likewise to take part in a gathering concerning organising state-wide yatras and state-level ‘Chintan Shivirs’ as determined in the course of the Jaipur meet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)