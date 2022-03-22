Prominent Putin critic Alexey Navalny sentenced to additional 9 years

The case in opposition to Navalny is broadly thought-about to be politically motivated.

LONDON and KYIV — The jailed Russian opposition chief Alexey Navalny has been sentenced to an extra 9 years, in a contemporary trial roundly criticized by human rights organizations as politically motivated.

Navalny is already imprisoned on a two-and-a-half-year sentence, incarcerated since he was instantly arrested on his return to Russia following therapy in Germany in January of final yr, after being poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in August 2020.

Prosecutors sought a brand new 10-year sentence on contemporary fees of embezzlement and contempt of courtroom that had been introduced in February, granted by the courtroom, which implies Navalny will stay incarcerated till President Vladimir Putin is getting into his eighties.

The fees, that are broadly considered as politically motivated, accuse Navalny of embezzling donations from his Anti-Corruption Foundation, the group that produces his high-profile investigations into the alleged ill-gotten beneficial properties of Putin and his elite.

Navalny was made to face for hours because the decide detailed the brand new convictions, with the opposition activist reducing a noticeably thinner determine after his time in jail alongside his legal professionals. Last yr Navalny’s crew mentioned he was “fighting for his life” after he fell ill in prison after a protracted hunger strike.

The dissident’s political organizations had been formally designated as “extremist,” putting them alongside teams reminiscent of ISIS in Russia, which means that anybody publicly supporting Navalny may face jail sentences and be barred from working in elections.

Navalny is usually labelled as considered one of Putin’s most tough home critics. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his official social media accounts have posted common messages criticizing the conflict and calling on Russians to stage weekly protests in opposition to the invasion.

As Navalny’s authorized crew had been handed down the brand new sentence, his group posted a brand new investigation that alleged an enormous super-yacht below development in Italy belongs to Putin and ought to be seized as Western international locations clamp down on belongings linked to the Russian state.

The new sentencing of Russia’s most distinguished pro-democracy activist comes as Kremlin is drastically clamping down on civil society organizations and the free press within the nation following its invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Facebook and Instagram had been additionally formally designated as “extremist” teams because the Kremlin sought to regulate the narrative across the conflict.

Putin has issued repeated warning in opposition to pro-Western “traitors” and “scum” looking for to result in “the destruction of Russia.”

“Putin is intensifying his actions to destroy Russia and is essentially announcing the start of mass repressions against those who don’t agree with the regime,” he posted on Twitter. “This has happened in our history before, and not only ours.”