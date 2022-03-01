“Protect Our Sky”: Ukraine Activist’s Emotional Plea To British PM

Ukraine Russia Conflict: The activist advised Boris Johnson that Ukrainians wanted a no-fly zone. (File)

Warsaw:

Western powers should implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine to cease an unfolding humanitarian disaster, an activist mentioned on Tuesday in an impassioned plea to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to do extra to assist her nation within the wake of Russia’s navy assault.

Johnson was taking questions from journalists on the British Embassy in Warsaw when Daria Kaleniuk, a Ukrainian activist from the NGO Anti-Corruption Action Centre advised him that Ukrainians wanted a no-fly zone.

“Ukrainian women and Ukrainian children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles which are coming from the sky. Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the West to protect our sky,” she mentioned, her voice reverberating with emotion.

“Britain guarantees our security under the Budapest Memorandum so you’re coming to Poland, you are not coming to Kyiv, prime minister .. because you are afraid.”

Britain, together with fellow nuclear powers the United States and Russia, is a signatory to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum below which Ukraine gave up its personal atomic weapons in return for safety ensures.

In response, Johnson mentioned that there was “not enough that we can do as the UK government to help… the way that you want.”

“The implication of that (no fly zone) is that the UK would be engaged in shooting down Russian planes, would be in direct combat with Russia. That’s not something that we can do or that we’ve envisaged.”

Speaking to Reuters after the question-and-answer session, Kaleniuk condemned what she mentioned was Britain’s refusal to face by the safety commitments it made nearly three a long time in the past and mentioned a no-fly zone was important with a purpose to get humanitarian support to central and jap Ukraine.

“Ukrainian children are sitting in shelters in the bombardments and UK and the United States are saying sorry we will not go into war against Russia, we will not protect your sky … because we are simply afraid of World War Three,” she mentioned.

“So what does this security guarantee mean? Nothing.”

