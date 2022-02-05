Protesters Surround NBC HQ Asking for Ban on Genocide Olympics

Tibetan exiles and supporters of Tibetan freedom gathered exterior Chinese embassies, Olympic headquarters, and NBC studios to protest the Beijing Winter Olympics, derided by critics because the “Genocide Games” as a result of the occasion dangers validating Communist China’s brutal suppression of minorities just like the Tibetans and Uyghur Muslims.

Students for a Free Tibet held an indication exterior an NBC studio in Connecticut early Friday morning:

As NBC prepares to broadcast the #GenocideGames, we’re exterior NBC Sports Group in Connecticut. When broadcasters stroll into the studio, we need to give them a last reminder to not ignore the human rights of our peoples!#nbc #openingceremony #olympics #beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/odrLsGi8hx — Students for a Free Tibet (@SFTHQ) February 4, 2022

The group mentioned it spoke to an NBC worker who mentioned, “We all feel terrible but there’s nothing we can do. NBC won’t let us.”

Students for a Free Tibet countered this despairing be aware by urging NBC to accompany its Olympic broadcasts with “daily coverage of the rights abuses China is trying to cover up.”

Judging by NBC’s obsequious angle towards the Chinese regime up to now, that appears unlikely:

WATCH: @SavannahGuthrie calls a reported Uyghur co-lighting the Olympic flame, chosen by Xi Jinping, “an in-your-face response to those Western nations, including the U.S., who have called this Chinese treatment of that group genocide and diplomatically boycotted these games.” pic.twitter.com/NBRtIOROJt — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) February 4, 2022

Hundreds of Tibetan exiles demonstrated exterior the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, on Friday, holding indicators that learn “No Rights, No Games” and “Say No to Genocide Games.”

“The Olympic Games symbolize the spirit of love and peace, but this time they are being hosted by Beijing, which is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Tibetans and human rights violations of millions of people,” Tibetan Youth Congress General Secretary Sonam Tsering mentioned on the demonstration.

Police reportedly detained among the New Delhi protesters after they tried to vault over safety limitations and run onto the grounds of the Chinese embassy.

India has a large Tibetan neighborhood, because the Dalai Lama took refuge there after fleeing Tibet in 1959 and India borders Tibet.

India is ripe for Olympic protests after China tapped a soldier who fought in opposition to Indian troops within the infamous Galwan Valley brawl of 2020 to hold the Olympic torch. The offended Indian authorities withdrew its prime embassy official from the opening and shutting ceremonies of the Beijing Games to protest the insult, however didn’t withdraw its sole athlete from the Games.

Coincidentally, an Australian newspaper published a report this week claiming to show China misplaced 38 troops from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) within the Galwan conflict, not the 4 casualties Beijing has formally admitted to. According to the report, among the Chinese troopers died whereas attempting to cross a “fast-flowing, sub-zero river in darkness.”

In yet one more protest, about 5 hundred Tibetan demonstrators marched exterior the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday.

The procession was led by artist and musician Loten Namling, a 32-year resident of Switzerland, who wore skis painted with the phrase “Freedom” and dragged a Chinese flag behind him.

Am Tag vor der Eröffnungsfeier in Peking demonstrierte in Lausanne vor dem Hauptsitz des IOC eine andere Gruppe Menschen, die von China unterdrückt wird: die Tibeter. Dabei warfare auch der bekannte Musiker und Exiltibeter Loten Namling. #Bejing2022 pic.twitter.com/wErk4irtFB — Simon Häring (@_shaering) February 4, 2022

“The reason why I’m dragging the Chinese flag is China destroyed my country. China destroyed my culture. Let them realize how painful it is for us,” Namling mentioned.

“Never, ever should they give the Olympics to mass murderers and dictators. It’s time to say stop,” he urged.

Among his different creative endeavors, Namling fronts a rock band referred to as Porok Karpo whose songs help Tibet and the Dalai Lama. (According to Namling, the band was the Dalai Lama’s thought. The different members are Swiss musicians who had been captivated by Namling’s imaginative and prescient of Tibetan people pop-rock fusion.) Namling considers it a badge of honor that his music was banned in Tibet by the Chinese authorities.

Namling’s fellow protesters on Thursday brandished slogans akin to “No More Bloody Games” and a cartoon that confirmed a skier confronting a tank that used the Olympic rings for wheels, a callback to the well-known “Tank Man” photo from the Tiananmen Square bloodbath of 1989.

Just a few pupil activists acquired out over their skis (figuratively talking, as Namling was the one one truly carrying skis) and hung a banner studying “No Beijing 2022” from the roof of the IOC constructing.

“The Chinese communist regime is empowered and they feel this kind of Games legitimizes their right to crack down on the human rights of the people under them. We condemn the IOC and the sponsors for making this happen,” mentioned protest organizer Karma Choekyi, president of Switzerland’s Tibetan neighborhood.

Another Tibetan neighborhood chief, Karma Thinlay from France, mentioned it was “inexplicable” for the IOC to present the Olympics to China, particularly for the reason that brutal regime already hosted the 2008 Summer Games.

“The goal of the IOC is to build a better world through sport. Unfortunately it’s not the case at all,” Thinlay mentioned.

“Is business, is the Olympics more important than people’s lives? If we Tibetans are not human beings for you, then do it,” one other demonstrator pitched in.

A smaller demonstration was held exterior the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles, receiving little media protection past a short point out by Agence France-Presse (AFP), despite the fact that L.A. is a serious media hub.

“I don’t want that the human rights violations, the torture in Tibet, Hong Kong, against the Uyghurs, gets minimised with this Olympic Games. We don’t want to remain silent in the face of the oppression of the regime,” Kevin Young of Santa Barbara Friends of Tibet mentioned on the Los Angeles occasion.