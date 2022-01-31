Punjab’s Channi Claiming Credit Of My Government’s Works: Amarinder Singh

Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder Singh immediately filed his nomination from Patiala Urban seat.

Patiala:

Punjab Lok Congress president Amarinder Singh on Monday trashed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s claims over welfare works, claiming that the ruling Congress authorities is taking credit score of the works which have been executed when he was the chief minister of the state.

Amarinder Singh had stop the Congress following his unceremonious exit because the state Chief Minister final yr.

Later, he floated the Punjab Lok Congress and now has a alliance with the BJP and the SAD (Sanyukt) for the Assembly polls scheduled for February 20.

Addressing his get together employees in Patiala after submitting his nomination papers from Patiala Urban seat, he claimed that it was his authorities that acted powerful in desecration and drug circumstances.

Everything that Mr Channi is claiming as his private achievement “was accomplished by my government, including creation of jobs, social welfare schemes, free bus travel for women and farmers’ debt waiver”, he stated.

Even in desecration and medicines case, it was his authorities that had initiated sturdy steps to take issues head on, Amarinder Singh stated as per an announcement.

His authorities had fought exhausting, proper as much as the Supreme Court, to get the desecration circumstances again from the CBI, resulting in 19 officers, together with ex-DGP Sumedh Saini, being booked, the chief stated.

As for the drug circumstances, Amarinder Singh stated it was his authorities that efficiently broke the spine of the drug mafia, resulting in the arrest of greater than 40,000 individuals, together with many huge fish.

“But it would be naive to believe that drugs can be completely wiped out anywhere in the world, and more so in a border state like Punjab where Pakistan is pushing in drugs almost every day,” he added.

The former Chief Minister stated he prolonged unequivocal help to farmers throughout their agitation in opposition to the Centre’s farm legal guidelines.

Despite blockades at 137 locations throughout the state, his authorities didn’t take motion as he was cognizant of the considerations of farmers, he stated.

Lauding the eventual revocation of the farm legal guidelines, he stated by no means had it occurred earlier than that the prime minister of a rustic apologise for any coverage determination as was executed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whereas withdrawing the legislations.

“With the Narendra Modi government set to remain at the Centre for at least another seven years, the PLC could transform the state with their support if voted to power,” he stated.

“Punjab’s economy is in a bad shape, it is reeling under huge debt and needs financial support from the Centre,” he harassed, including that the way forward for the state’s college students, youth, farmers and others was at stake and want shut a Centre-state coordination.

Amarinder Singh additional stated his authorities gave 22 lakh jobs, training requirements have been raised and the state bought Rs 1 lakh crore value industrial funding throughout his rule however rather more was wanted to be executed to place Punjab again on observe.

Amarinder Singh, who was accompanied by BJP chief Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, filed his papers from Patiala Urban seat in Patiala.

He has been successful from Patiala seat since 2002 on the Congress ticket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)