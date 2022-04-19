Putin gives honorary title to brigade accused of Bucha war crimes





Troops within the sixty fourth Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade have been named by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense as battle criminals earlier this month, after mass graves containing murdered civilians have been found and lifeless our bodies lay on the street following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv area.

In a signed letter on Monday, Putin congratulated the unit for his or her “great heroism and courage” and awarded the unit the title of “Guards” for “protecting Russia’s sovereignty.”

“Through astute and bold actions during the special military operation in Ukraine, the unit’s staff became a role model in fulfilling its military duty, valor, dedication and professionalism,” the president’s congratulatory assertion learn.

The transfer will probably be seen as a public message to Ukraine’s authorities and the West, after quite a few worldwide leaders condemned the alleged atrocities by Russian troops within the Ukrainian cities of Bucha and Borodianka.

Earlier this month, accounts of abstract executions, brutality and indiscriminate shelling emerged within the wake of Russia’s hasty retreat from central Ukraine. CNN groups noticed dozens of our bodies buried or strewn throughout the bottom within the devastated suburb of Bucha, after a brutal occupation that lasted over a month Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed Russia for the killings and referred to as on Moscow to cease committing “war crimes.” The Kremlin has denied any involvement within the mass killings, whereas reiterating baseless claims that the pictures of civilian our bodies on the streets of Bucha are faux. But throughout a go to to the cities of Bucha and Borodianka final week, International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan mentioned there have been “reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC are being committed.” Khan additionally warned that it might be “challenging” to ensure justice could be served in Ukraine, given Russia’s choice to withdraw its signature from the ICC statute, which provides the courtroom jurisdiction to prosecute people for genocide, crimes towards humanity, battle crimes, and the crime of aggression. Russia doesn’t extradite its residents to different nations. Since Russia’s failed try and seize Kyiv, it has refocused its invasion of Ukraine with an assault on the jap Donbas area.





