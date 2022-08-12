The FIFA World Cup 2022 is rescheduled to kick off at some point

earlier with host Qatar to play within the opening match, Trend experiences citing

Xinhua.

According to the unique calendar, the 2022 World Cup would

elevate the curtain with the opening match between Senegal and the

Netherlands at 13:00 on November 21, whereas the opening ceremony

could be held earlier than the conflict between Qatar and Ecuador at

19:00.

Following a unanimous choice taken by the Bureau of the FIFA

Council, the quadrennial occasion will kick off with an excellent larger

celebration for native and worldwide followers as Qatar will now play

in opposition to Ecuador at 19:00 on November 20 as part of a stand-alone

occasion. Consequently, the encounter between Senegal and the

Netherlands has been rescheduled to 19:00 on November 21.

“The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing custom

of marking the beginning of the FIFA World Cup with a gap ceremony

on the event of the primary match that includes both the hosts or

the defending champions,” FIFA famous.

The remainder of the schedule is unchanged with the ultimate set to kick

off on December 18 at Lusail Stadium.