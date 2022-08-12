Qatar World Cup rescheduled to kick off one day earlier
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is rescheduled to kick off at some point
earlier with host Qatar to play within the opening match, Trend experiences citing
Xinhua.
According to the unique calendar, the 2022 World Cup would
elevate the curtain with the opening match between Senegal and the
Netherlands at 13:00 on November 21, whereas the opening ceremony
could be held earlier than the conflict between Qatar and Ecuador at
19:00.
Following a unanimous choice taken by the Bureau of the FIFA
Council, the quadrennial occasion will kick off with an excellent larger
celebration for native and worldwide followers as Qatar will now play
in opposition to Ecuador at 19:00 on November 20 as part of a stand-alone
occasion. Consequently, the encounter between Senegal and the
Netherlands has been rescheduled to 19:00 on November 21.
“The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing custom
of marking the beginning of the FIFA World Cup with a gap ceremony
on the event of the primary match that includes both the hosts or
the defending champions,” FIFA famous.
The remainder of the schedule is unchanged with the ultimate set to kick
off on December 18 at Lusail Stadium.