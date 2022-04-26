Qld education boss in corruption crackdown

Queensland training division workers and state faculty academics and workers are being urged to report alleged corruption by a brand new nameless on-line portal.

New Department of Education director-general Michael De’Ath has warned that he has zero tolerance to fraud and corruption, in a video emailed to all workers.

His intervention comes as probes into the Queensland authorities and integrity businesses, some ordered by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, proceed to listen to widespread allegations of misconduct and impropriety.

Mr De’Ath says he needs to encourage a tradition of talking up and reporting wrongdoing as an obligation for all academics and workers within the division.

“I know the majority of our staff do the right thing, but it’s important we continue to reinforce our department’s core values and commitment to working with integrity,” he says within the video.

“Focusing on integrity in all senses of the word is not a distraction … so I invite all of you to reflect on what integrity means to you, talk about it with your colleagues, be familiar with our policy and procedures, and remember, the behaviour we pass is the standard we are prepared to accept.

“Call out issues that do not look proper to you.”

Liberal National Party education spokesman Christian Rowan said Mr De’Ath was showing leadership and accountability on integrity.

However, he noted that the Public Service Commission is yet to reveal the outcome of its investigation into deputy director-general Jeff Hunt over the controversial appointment of a school principal in south Brisbane in 2020.

Mr Rowan said Mr De’Ath had taken action amid a growing number of misconduct allegations involving ministers and public servants being revealed by multiple probes.

“The downside is you might have a whole lack of management from numerous Labor authorities ministers,” Mr Rowan said.

On Friday, the government rejected calls for a royal commission-style inquiry after a review, led by Professor Peter Coaldrake, found that lobbying was widespread, is escalating and lacks proper regulation.

“The lobbyist register shouldn’t be doing the job which was supposed,” he wrote in his interim report, released on Thursday.

The Coaldrake report also revealed strong evidence of politicisation in the public service and ministerial staffer “overreach”.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing inquiries into the office of Integrity Commissioner, the Office of the Independent Assessor and a formal Commission of Inquiry into the Crime and Corruption Commission led by Tony Fitzgerald QC.

The Queensland Council of Civil Liberties said in a submission to the Fitzgerald Inquiry that the CCC had failed to deal with police complaints and a new body was needed to deal with them.

“Queensland ought to undertake the New South Wales process for investigating complaints towards police specifically that there ought to be a standalone physique separate from the QPS and the CCC to research complaints towards police,” the QCCL stated on Tuesday.