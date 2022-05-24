Rabbitohs inherit the nation
Governor-General David Hurley’s swearing in of PM 31 Anthony Norman Albanese at Canberra’s Government House was a good distance from Redfern Oval, however a momentous second for South Sydney supporters. The two highest political posts within the land, are actually held by rabid Rabbitohs followers.
The battling bunnies have come a good distance because the bitter court docket struggle to avoid wasting them, 20 or so years in the past when the Rupert Murdoch-backed NRL tried to exclude the membership from the rugby league comp. The purple and inexperienced group was triumphant then, and in 2006 was purchased by businessman Peter Holmes à Court and actor Russell Crowe. As we beforehand famous, Rusty backed Albo by voiceover on the Labor launch.
When Hurley was NSW governor he was identified to host about 20 Rabbitohs’ mates at Government House on at the very least one event – within the identify of trigger, an organ donation consciousness charity run by fellow Rabbitohs supporters. Rabbitohs stalwarts, former ALP kingmaker Laurie Brereton was there and Gift of Life Foundation patron Phil Pike (an ally within the struggle in opposition to Murdoch) made a speech; but it surely was little question a extra relaxed gathering than most vice-regal features. Hurley, who grew to become the state’s thirty eighth governor in 2014, the identical 12 months Souths’ final gained a premiership, even flew a purple and inexperienced flag for the primary time at NSW Government House in 2015 in assist of Indigenous youth in South Sydney.
The query is, will Albo, a self-confessed Souths tragic be as welcoming as Hurley and preserve the doorways to The Lodge open to Crowe’s present co-owners, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and businessman James Packer? Let’s hope Souths’ Sunday defeat by the hands of Canberra (32 to 12) is just not an indication of issues to return.
HIGH HOPES FOR CANNABIS PARTY
One of the shock packages of an election that was, properly, simply stuffed with surprises was the robust exhibiting of the Legalise Cannabis Australia get together.
The weed decriminalisation outfit’s coverage platform is just not arduous to know and, in accordance with one of many marketing campaign’s masterminds, that’s the important thing to LCA polling practically 3 per cent in NSW, and three.3 per cent in Victoria and nipping on the heels of Senate perennial Pauline Hanson, of One Nation fame in Queensland with a really respectable 6.6 per cent, as counting continued on Monday.
Campaign strategist Jorian Gardner is a person who understands the ability of an eye catching get together moniker on the poll, having been instrumental within the election of Sex Party chief Fiona Patten to the Victorian state parliament in 2014.
After a reputation change to the much less racy Reason Australia in 2018, Patten got here very near dropping her spot on the state higher home’s vibrant crossbench, which simply goes to point out typically it truly is all within the identify.