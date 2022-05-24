Rabbitohs inherit the nation

Governor-General David Hurley’s swearing in of PM 31 Anthony Norman Albanese at Canberra’s Government House was a good distance from Redfern Oval, however a momentous second for South Sydney supporters. The two highest political posts within the land, are actually held by rabid Rabbitohs followers.

The battling bunnies have come a good distance because the bitter court docket struggle to avoid wasting them, 20 or so years in the past when the Rupert Murdoch-backed NRL tried to exclude the membership from the rugby league comp. The purple and inexperienced group was triumphant then, and in 2006 was purchased by businessman Peter Holmes à Court and actor Russell Crowe. As we beforehand famous, Rusty backed Albo by voiceover on the Labor launch.

When Hurley was NSW governor he was identified to host about 20 Rabbitohs’ mates at Government House on at the very least one event – within the identify of trigger, an organ donation consciousness charity run by fellow Rabbitohs supporters. Rabbitohs stalwarts, former ALP kingmaker Laurie Brereton was there and Gift of Life Foundation patron Phil Pike (an ally within the struggle in opposition to Murdoch) made a speech; but it surely was little question a extra relaxed gathering than most vice-regal features. Hurley, who grew to become the state’s thirty eighth governor in 2014, the identical 12 months Souths’ final gained a premiership, even flew a purple and inexperienced flag for the primary time at NSW Government House in 2015 in assist of Indigenous youth in South Sydney.

The query is, will Albo, a self-confessed Souths tragic be as welcoming as Hurley and preserve the doorways to The Lodge open to Crowe’s present co-owners, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and businessman James Packer? Let’s hope Souths’ Sunday defeat by the hands of Canberra (32 to 12) is just not an indication of issues to return.