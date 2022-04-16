Rahul century sparks Lucknow in IPL

Captain KL Rahul has struck a powerful century to encourage Lucknow Super Giants’ 18-run Indian Premier League win over Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai’s dropping streak prolonged to 6 video games on Saturday after they had been restricted to 9-181 in reply to Lucknow’s 4-199 that was arrange by Rahul’s 103 not out off simply 60 balls.

Rahul struck 9 fours and 5 sixes.

He reached 50 off 33 balls earlier than accelerating and reached his ton with a boundary towards English left arm fast Tymal Mills (0-54 off three overs) within the penultimate over.

Rahul and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (24 off 13 balls) placed on 52 for the primary wicket in 5.3 overs earlier than Fabian Allen (1-46) trapped the latter in entrance together with his third ball.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers dwelling delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

Rahul and Manish Pandey (38) then mixed in a 72-run stand and the Lucknow skipper continued to exhibit an array of photographs on each side of the wicket after Australia’s Marcus Stoinis later fell for simply 10.

Stoinis then took 1-13 to assist Lucknow prohibit five-time champions Mumbai who struggled after openers Ishan Kishan (13) and skipper Rohit Sharma (six) fell early within the chase.

Dewald Brevis counter-attacked with 31 off 13 balls earlier than driving quick bowler Avesh Khan (3-30) to additional cowl.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for Mumbai with 37 and Kieron Pollard made 25 earlier than the West Indian holed out at lengthy on within the ultimate over.

“Not building partnerships cost us, it was not a moment,” Mumbai skipper Sharma mentioned.

“We try and find combinations and playing XIs that work but we can’t do it after losses.

“If I do know what is going on improper, I’d right it but it surely’s not coming off.”