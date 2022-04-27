Rahul Gandhi Predicted Prashant Kishor’s Refusal On Day One: Sources

It was PK who sought out Congress leaders and requested for a gathering, mentioned the sources. (FILE)

New Delhi:

Rahul Gandhi had “on Day One” predicted that Prashant Kishor will not be a part of the Congress and lots of leaders felt that the strategist needed to “use the Congress” for leverage with different events, occasion sources mentioned as we speak. The doubts and misgivings have been mutual, countered sources near Prashant Kishor.

Sources say Prashant Kishor, or PK, was supplied the purposeful accountability of election administration within the Empowered Congress Committee. He rejected the supply yesterday. PK needed to be both political secretary to the Congress president or Vice President, the sources mentioned.

“Rahul Gandhi on Day One itself said PK will not join, this is not the first time he was offered a spot in the party,” mentioned sources.

It was PK who sought out Congress leaders and requested for a gathering to make his presentation to the Congress, mentioned the sources. “Various Congress leaders in the committee gave serious thought to his proposals but wanted an overview of PK,” they mentioned.

Many within the group of eight tasked with assessing PK’s proposal felt he was not dependable and was utilizing the Congress platform.

Sources near Prashant Kishor declare he had deep doubts about how invested the Congress management is in robust choices to revive the occasion.

On the election strategist rejecting the occasion’s supply, the Congress as we speak mentioned “our doors and windows are open for anyone keen on joining us”.

“The offer to PK to join the Congress was made day before yesterday. He said no. We don’t know why,” mentioned senior chief P Chidambaram.

Praising PK’s presentation and information evaluation, Mr Chidambaram mentioned some “actionable” suggestions can be carried out.

Sources near the strategist say he did not really feel the Congress and its management have been invested sufficient in his options, though they appeared to help the plan.

Rahul Gandhi’s overseas journey at the moment strengthened that doubt.

Instead of a “hands-on approach”, Rahul Gandhi, one of many prime decision-makers of the Congress, appeared “aloof” and hardly attended any assembly, mentioned sources near PK. He selected to go on his scheduled journey overseas when he may have deferred it for the occasion’s second of reckoning

Rahul Gandhi’s perceived detachment was in distinction to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s enthusiasm, however that wasn’t sufficient, mentioned sources. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, was current all through the deliberations.

Sources additionally mentioned the scepticism voiced by a bit of veterans in response to Prashant Kishor’s concepts and his entry within the occasion betrayed nervousness within the occasion over reforms that would, ultimately, endanger their well-entrenched positions.

After days of negotiations and conferences, together with hypothesis that PK becoming a member of the Congress is a “done deal”, the primary signal of hassle was when the occasion, on Monday, introduced a “Chintan Shivir (introspection camp)” however steered away from any questions on PK.

Yesterday, the affirmation got here from spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and PK in back-to-back tweets.

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to affix the occasion as a part of the group with outlined accountability. He declined. We admire his efforts & suggestion given to occasion. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

I declined the beneficiant supply of #congress to affix the occasion as a part of the EAG & take accountability for the elections. In my humble opinion, greater than me the occasion wants management and collective will to repair the deep rooted structural issues by means of transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

One of the large sticking factors within the Congress-PK talks was the occasion’s insistence of incremental modifications versus Big Bang reforms that would upset many leaders.

Prashant Kishor, says sources, was additionally not keen to accept solely a seat on the desk so far as Congress decision-making was involved. For the ace strategist, who was used to being in direct contact with individuals like Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar and Amarinder Singh up to now, it was unacceptable. He reportedly needed direct entry to Sonia Gandhi and a free hand to implement his plans for India’s oldest occasion.