Rajnath Singh’s Flight Diverted To Agra After Bad Weather

Rajnath Singh’s flight scheduled to land in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. (File)

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s flight was amongst 11 flights which have been diverted to Agra on account of dangerous climate within the nationwide capital on Friday, Sources stated.

According to sources, the defence minister was heading again to Delhi after attending a perform at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat’s Vadodara the place he addressed a public gathering.

“At least 11 flights including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s flight scheduled to land in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions,” Sources stated.

Meanwhile, rains in elements of Delhi on Friday introduced in much-needed aid from the scorching warmth because the drizzle and the breeze resulted in a dip in temperature.

