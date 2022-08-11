Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares Instagram pic with sister, brothers

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lately taken to his Instagram web page in an effort to share a photo that’s devoted to his sister and the unwavering help that she has lent him all through his life. The photograph additionally options his brothers Nitin Tendulkar and Ajit Tendulkar. In this publish that he has devoted to his sister Savita Tendulkar, the ace sportsperson prolonged his heartfelt gratitude for her.

In the caption of this photograph, Tendulkar wrote, “From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!” [Wishing a very happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone]

Look on the photograph shared by Sachin Tendulkar on Raksha Bandhan 2022:

Shared simply two hours in the past this publish by Sachin Tendulkar has acquired over 1.74 lakh likes on it already.

“Aw, beautiful pic sir. Enjoy the festivities,” wrote an Instagram person. “So beautiful,” posted one other. “Happy Raksha Bandhan,” shared a 3rd. Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth additionally took to the feedback part in an effort to write, “Pranaam to di. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”