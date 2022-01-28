Ranji Trophy to be held in two phases: BCCI secretary Jay Shah | Cricket News – Times of India

The Ranji Trophy is the spine of Indian cricket. The second you begin ignoring it our cricket might be SPINELESS! — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) 1643349282000

MUMBAI: In an announcement which might come as huge reduction for lots of of home cricket , umpires and scorers, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday acknowledged that the Board will maintain the 2021-22 version of the Ranji Trophy , initially postponed resulting from a surge in covid instances within the nation, in two phases — the league section earlier than the IPL, and the knockouts submit the glitzy T20 league.“The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June,” Shah acknowledged.“My team is working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic, while at the same time ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest. The Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition, which has been providing Indian cricket with an enviable talent pool every year. It is absolutely important that we take all necessary steps to safeguard the interest of this premier event,” he mentioned within the assertion.TOI had reported on January 23 that the Board was mulling choices to carry the league section of the Ranji Trophy earlier than the IPL, and play the knockouts later.While the BCCI has not come out with the revised schedule of the event, a supply informed this paper that the forthcoming version of the Ranji Trophy is prone to begin from February 20. “There will be eight groups of four teams each. Each team will get three games to play in the league phase. This way, the league stage will be over in around 15 days, and the players will be available for this franchises from mid-March for camps and quarantine,” revealed the supply.On Friday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri had mentioned on social media that the Ranji Trophy is the spine of Indian cricket and the premier home red-ball event shouldn’t be ignored. “The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it, our cricket will be SPINELESS,” tweeted Shastri.

On January 4, the BCCI had postponed the Ranji Trophy resulting from rising COVID-19 instances within the nation. The Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy had been scheduled to start in January this yr. The Ranji Trophy was not held final season as effectively because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Thursday had informed PTI that the board meant to carry the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 in two phases in a reworked plan.