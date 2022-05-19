Ratan Tata ‘grateful’ as SC rejects Shapoorji Pallonji’s plea to review order on Cyrus Mistry

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, in search of a overview of its final yr’s order of upholding the Tata Group’s resolution to take away Cyrus Mistry as the chief chairman of Tata Sons. Soon after, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, expressed his “grateful appreciation” to the apex courtroom for ruling.

“We would like to express our grateful appreciation of the judgement passed and upheld by the Supreme Court,” he tweeted. The veteran industrialist added that the order “reinforces” the worth system and ethics of the judiciary.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, whereas delivering the judgment, ordered the deletion of sure remarks made in opposition to Mistry within the March 26, 2021 verdict. This got here after senior advocate Harish Salve, showing for the Tata group, stated the highest courtroom might permit the deletion of 1 of some sentences not for the explanations given within the software of the SP group.

In March final yr, the Supreme Court had set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as the chief chairman of Tata Sons. The verdict was given by a bench led by the then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

The apex courtroom had additionally dismissed a plea of SP group in search of the separation of possession pursuits in Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL).

Mistry had succeeded Tata because the chairman of TSPL in 2012 however was faraway from the submit 4 years later at a board assembly.

