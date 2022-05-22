Raul Castro Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of Raúl Castro, former President of Cuba.

Birth date: June 3, 1931

Birth place: Birán, Cuba

Birth identify: Raúl Modesto Castro Ruz

Father: Ángel Castro, a rich Spanish landowner

Mother: Lina Ruz, a prepare dinner and maid to Angel Castro’s first spouse

Marriage: Vilma Espin (1959-2007, her dying)

Children: Mariela, Nilsa, Deborah and Alejandro

Education: Attended the University of Havana

1953 – Attempts, alongside together with his older brother Fidel Castro, to overthrow the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, after which each are sentenced to fifteen years in jail. They are launched lower than two years later as a part of an amnesty for political prisoners. Both go into exile in Mexico.

January 1, 1959 – The Castros efficiently overthrow the Batista authorities.

January 1959 – Three weeks after taking energy, Fidel Castro states that his brother is to be his successor, telling supporters, “Behind me are others more radical than I.”

October 1959 – Fidel appoints Raúl to a number of distinguished roles in his authorities together with protection minister.

April 1961 – Castro’s troops defeat the CIA-led Bay of Pigs invasion.

1962 – Becomes deputy prime minister.

July 1962 – Visits the Soviet Union and signs a draft treaty agreeing to permit Soviet nuclear missiles to be put in in Cuba. This growth results in the US-Cuban Missile crisis.

Seventies – Is concerned within the navy conflicts in Angola and Ethiopia.

1972 – Appointed first deputy prime minister (later known as vp).

1991 – Helps Cuba navigate a extreme monetary disaster after the autumn of the Soviet Union.

October 1997 – Cuba’s Communist Party formally designates Raúl as Fidel’s successor ought to he die or be unable to carry out his duties.

2001 – In an interview with Cuban state tv, Castro says he’d prefer to see Cuba enhance its relationship with the United States: “I am among those who believe that it would be in imperialism’s interest to try, with our irreconcilable differences, to normalize relations as much as possible during Fidel’s life.”

July 31, 2006 – Fidel temporarily hands over power to Raúl whereas present process intestinal surgical procedure.

February 19, 2008 – Fidel, in a letter, resigns from office. This paves the way in which for the National Assembly to pick Raúl as Cuba’s new chief.

February 24, 2008 – Castro is chosen by Cuba’s National Assembly to be the country’s new president.

December 2008 – Makes first worldwide journey as president, visiting Venezuela’s president Hugo Chavez.

March 2, 2009 – Reorganizes his Cabinet, changing long-time aides to Fidel.

April 6, 2009 – Meets with visiting members of the US Congressional Black Caucus.

April 19, 2011 – Elected to succeed Fidel as first secretary of the Communist Party.

March 2012 – Pope Benedict XVI visits Cuba and meets Castro. The pontiff prays for “those deprived of freedom” and talks about human rights throughout his tour of the country.

February 24, 2013 – After being reelected by the National Assembly, Castro declares he’ll step down in 2018, on the finish of his second five-year time period.

December 17, 2014 – Cuba and the United States announce plans to resume diplomatic relations after a half-century of rigidity.

April 12, 2015 – Castro meets with US President Barack Obama in the course of the Summit of the Americas in Panama.

May 10, 2015 – Meets Pope Francis. They talk for 50 minutes at the Vatican. Castro thanks the Pope for facilitating talks between Cuba and the United States. He later says he might rejoin the Catholic Church.

March 20-22, 2016 – During a historic trip to Cuba, Obama visits Castro to discuss human rights and ending the economic embargo. Obama is the primary sitting president to go to Cuba since 1928, when Calvin Coolidge traveled to the island by way of boat.

November 25, 2016 – Announces the death of Fidel.

December 21, 2017 – Cuban officials announce that Castro will not retire as planned when his presidential term ends on February 24, 2018. Due to ongoing points associated to restoration from Hurricane Irma, the naming of Castro’s successor can be delayed till April 19, 2018, in response to Cuban state-run media.

April 19, 2018 – Castro steps down as president of Cuba. After handing over the presidency to Miguel Díaz-Canel, Castro offers a speech on the Cuban National Assembly and says that presidential phrases in Cuba needs to be restricted to 2 5-year phrases.

April 10, 2019 – Speaking at a government event to ratify a new constitution, Castro criticizes increased US sanctions against Cuba and its ally Venezuela.

April 16, 2021 – Castro announces he is stepping down as head of Cuba’s communist party. Diaz-Canel is anticipated to take the helm.