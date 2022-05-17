Raveena Tandon responds to Twitter trolls who compared her to Sonam Kapoor for her tweet on religious tolerance : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Raveena Tandon not too long ago took to twitter to defend spiritual tolerance by means of considered one of her tweets. However, when a twitter consumer in contrast her with Sonam Kapoor for the tweet, the senior actress strongly reacted to it. “We are a tolerant race, have been, shall be, and stay so. This is a free nation. Worship anybody, if you need to, there need to be equal rights for all,” Raveena had not too long ago tweeted.

Responding to Raveena’s tweet, a user questioned if it would be okay if people worshipped “Osama, Kasab, Yaseen Malik, and Afzal Guru.” The consumer additionally in contrast the actress to Sonam Kapoor. “Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds extra affordable than you,” the user further commented.

Reacting to the comment, Raveena said, “Hahah sadly one can find fairly just a few who shall be worshipping even the devil and the record you gave under. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, wo na samjhe(sic).”

Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below . Jinko samajh na tha , woh samajh gaye , jo na samjhe , woh be samajh. Kyun mere dost @ARanganathan72 . ???? it labored . ????? ? https://t.co/IbhzkmH9b0 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 16, 2022

Raveena had orginally tweeted about religious tolerance in reference to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi paying respects at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb near Aurangabad.

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the film KGF:Chapter 2 which released in theatres on April 14. The pan India film broke several box office records and is still going string at the box office.