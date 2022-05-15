RBI Fixes Premature Redemption Price Of Gold Bond At Rs 5,115 Per Unit

Premature redemption value of gold bond fastened at Rs 5,115 per unit

Mumbai:

The value for untimely redemption of sovereign gold bond (SGB) due on Tuesday has been fastened at Rs 5,115 per unit, an RBI launch mentioned.

Premature redemption of Gold Bond is permitted after the fifth yr from the date of challenge and the due date of SGB 2016-17, Series III issued on November 17, 2016 is May 17, 2022.

The redemption value of SGB relies on the common closing value of gold of 999 purity of the week (Monday-Friday) previous the date of redemption as revealed by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

“Accordingly, the redemption price for the second premature redemption due on May 17, 2022 shall be Rs 5,115 per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the week May 09-13, 2022,” the RBI mentioned in a press release.

The challenge value of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2016-17, Series III was Rs 2,957 per gram of gold.

The nominal worth of the bond was fastened on the premise of common closing value for gold of 999 purity (October 17-21, 2016) revealed by the IBJA at Rs 3,007 per gram.

The authorities, in session with the RBI, had provided a reduction of Rs 50 per gram on the nominal worth of the sovereign gold bond.

The RBI points the bonds on behalf of the Government of India that are bought via banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated submit places of work, and NSE and BSE.

As regards taxation, Deepak Jain, Chief Executive, TaxManager.in, a tax efiling and compliance administration portal, mentioned the curiosity earned from SGB might be taxable as revenue from different sources whereas TDS just isn’t relevant on the bond.

He mentioned the principles on the taxation of capital positive factors on redemption of SGB are very clear that after the maturity of 8 years lock-in interval – your entire positive factors are exempted or tax free.

However, if the SGB is redeemed after the lock-in interval of 5 years and earlier than the maturity interval of 8 years, the positive factors gathered on the redemption might be long run capital positive factors and will probably be taxed at 20 per cent with indexation profit, Jain mentioned.

If the indexation profit just isn’t opted then 10 per cent tax charge will apply, he mentioned.

Col Sanjeev Govila (Retd.), who runs a Sebi-registered monetary advisory agency, Hum Fauji Initiative, opined that SGBs are primarily purchased for purchasing gold as a long-term asset allocation technique which, other than the capital appreciation, additionally provides a 2.5 per cent annual curiosity.

According to him, SGB 2016-17 Series III bonds have given “very good returns” of about 13.5 per cent annualised together with the curiosity earned.

“With the current uncertainty on inflation stickiness and GDP growth outlooks, it would be good to hold on to these SGBs,” he added.

The scheme was launched in November 2015 with an goal to scale back the demand for bodily gold and shift part of the home financial savings — used for the acquisition of the yellow steel — into monetary financial savings.

The bonds are denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a fundamental unit of 1 gram. The tenor of the bond is 8 years with an exit possibility after the fifth yr to be exercised on the subsequent curiosity cost dates.

The minimal permissible funding is 1 gram of gold. The most restrict of subscription is 4 kg for people and HUFs and 20 kg for trusts and related entities per monetary yr. The know-your-customer (KYC) norms are the identical as that for the acquisition of bodily gold.