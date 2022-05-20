Referee Lehtovaara’s joy at Turin final date | Inside UEFA

The 40-year-old Finnish official, who shall be refereeing her first closing within the premier competitors in European ladies’s membership soccer, describes her preliminary step into the career as “a total coincidence”.

“It was 1998, and I was 17,” Lehtovaara remembers. “We were sitting at the family dinner table when my brother, who was 15, suddenly announced that he was going to a refereeing course. I was playing football, but I promptly decided that I would try refereeing as well. That started things off. I obviously had no idea at the time that it would lead to the career that I’ve had!”

Selection delight

Lehtovaara, born in Kokkola on Finland’s west coast, however now based mostly in Pargas, is overjoyed at her appointment for Saturday’s huge match in Italy. A instructor by career, she admits that the interval between the appointment name and the official announcement proved to be more difficult than she might have imagined.

“I just wanted to shout out the news, but I had to keep my excitement inside and act as though nothing had happened, especially in front of my pupils,” she laughs. “It was a relief to be able to tell them – and now everyone says they are really happy and proud that they know me!”

'Life expertise helps you referee'

Lehtovaara has been a global referee since 2009 and has earlier expertise of a Women’s Champions League closing – performing as fourth official for the sport between Potsdam and Lyon in Getafe in 2010.

She assisted one other nice Finnish referee, Kirsi Heikkinen, on that event in Spain. “Kirsi has given me great inspiration to achieve something as a referee,” she displays. By 2015, Lehtovaara’s qualities earned her the honour of dealing with the European Women’s Under-19 Championship closing between Spain and Sweden in Israel.

The coming project in Turin on the weekend is proving to be a part of an exquisite 12 months in Lehtovaara’s refereeing life. In July, she travels to England as a member of the group of officers on the eagerly awaited UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 – her second stint on the occasion after obligation as a fourth official on the 2017 event within the Netherlands.

EURO problem

“I’ve been working hard for the past years to reach this EURO,” she says. “And I’m looking forward to the challenge. England is a great footballing country, and I can’t wait to be there and be part of it all.”





Lina Lehtovaara -'We've actually needed to step up our sport'

Life on the refereeing summit has concerned a steep studying curve for Lehtovaara and her colleagues, who’ve striven to maintain tempo with the thrilling evolution of girls’s soccer lately.

“I’m honestly a little surprised at how much and how fast it’s developed,” she admits. “We’ve had to really step up our ‘game’, especially in terms of speed and fitness, because everything in matches is happening so much faster now.”

Lehtovaara shall be assisted at Saturday’s closing by Greece’s Chrysoula Kourompylia and Estonia’s Karolin Kaivoja. The fourth official is Jana Adamkova (Czech Republic). The VAR position has been assigned to Portugal’s Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins, and he shall be accompanied by his compatriot João Silva Pinheiro and Italy’s Paolo Valeri.

Team help

“I’ll be responsible for the final decisions,” she says, “but I’ll obviously need my team’s support, and I’ll be giving them every bit of help that I can as well. With a fourth official and VAR also part of the team, it will be important to know what we must all expect from each other.”

When Lehtovaara gathers her ideas on the pitch instantly earlier than focusing totally on the ultimate – “I’m naturally a very calm person, although I’m sure that there will be some nerves inside” – she is aware of {that a} group of particular followers shall be keen her on on the Juventus Stadium.

Family followers





Lina Lehtovaara took cost of the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship closing in 2015

“I’ll have eight family members in the stand – my husband, my parents, two brothers and a sister, one of my brother’s children and my aunt. I want to underline that without their support, I would never have reached this stage and be refereeing this final.”

“I’ve been lucky and privileged to have enjoyed many experiences as a referee – life experience does help you to do the job – and I’ve met some fantastic people,” Lehtovaara emphasises. “And it’s extremely hard to describe the feeling of knowing that I’m going to be refereeing the Women’s Champions League final in front of a big crowd in a great stadium.”

“This is the prize for all the hard work and dedication that I’ve put into refereeing – I’m really very proud.”

