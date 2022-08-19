‘Reformed’ bomb maker praises his parole plan

Umar Patek claims he’s now a reformed man after renouncing his former radical group and apologising to devastated Australian households.

Patek praised his nation for having religion in him after the announcement that he might quickly stroll free from jail.

In an interview with Seven News, he celebrated the potential for one thing his victims won’t ever expertise once more — freedom.

“Thanks to the Indonesian Government for placing its trust in me and granting remission,” Patek stated.

“God willing, hopefully in the near future I can serve the rest of my sentence on parole.”

Indonesia cuts the sentences of as much as 100,000 prisoners each August 17 to mark Independence Day.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his Government was making diplomatic representations to Indonesia however acknowledged the choice over Patek’s future had been made in one other nation.

“His sentence is there. It’s a decision that has been advised to Australian authorities,” he stated.

Camera Icon Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his Government was making diplomatic representations to Indonesia. Credit: MICK TSIKAS / AAPIMAGE

“We continue to make diplomatic representations in Australia’s interest.”

Indonesia’s Ambassador to Australia, Siswo Pramono, is but to remark.

Bali bomb survivor Erik de Haart stated he feared there was little the Government might do.

“It’s a bit late for our Government to do anything at the moment,” he stated.

“When you consider all of the financial aid we’ve given (Indonesia) over the years, with the disasters they have had, and they seem to keep rubbing our noses in it.”