‘Reformed’ bomb maker praises his parole plan

Umar Patek claims he’s now a reformed man after renouncing his former radical group and apologising to devastated Australian households.

Patek praised his nation for having religion in him after the announcement that he might quickly stroll free from jail.

In an interview with Seven News, he celebrated the potential for one thing his victims won’t ever expertise once more — freedom.

“Thanks to the Indonesian Government for placing its trust in me and granting remission,” Patek stated.



