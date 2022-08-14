“Refusal To Be…”: Joe Biden Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie

Attack On Salman Rushdie: US President Joe Biden condemned the assault on Salman Rushdie

Washington:

US President Joe Biden condemned the “vicious attack” on Salman Rushdie, because the writer remained hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed in New York.

In a press release praising Rushdie for his “refusal to be intimidated or silenced,” Biden mentioned that he and his spouse, Jill, “together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery.”

