Report On Boris Johnson’s Lockdown Parties Due Soon: UK Foreign Minister

The findings of an investigation into gatherings at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s workplace that will have damaged COVID-19 lockdown legal guidelines will likely be printed quickly, Foreign Minister Liz Truss mentioned on Wednesday.

An inside inquiry into allegations of lockdown parties at Johnson’s offices could possibly be printed as quickly as Wednesday, delivering findings that may decide the Prime Minister’s future. Police have additionally launched an investigation.

Truss mentioned Johnson had not acquired the report into occasions at his Downing Street residence, and other people ought to look forward to the inquiry’s findings earlier than commenting additional on his future.

“It sounds like it will come out very soon. So I suggest we wait for the facts rather than discuss various pieces of speculation about what might happen,” Truss advised Sky News.

Truss mentioned she had not attended or been invited to any events, and she or he mentioned her assist for Johnson was “unwavering”.

“He has my complete support,” she mentioned.

