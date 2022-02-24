Reports: IPL 2022 all set to kick off from March 26

After an thrilling IPL 2022 mega public sale, it’s now time to get into enterprise with the on-field motion because the kick-off date for the fifteenth version of the marquee event has formally been introduced. It was earlier reported that the IPL 2022 would get underway on March 27. However, as per the most recent reviews, it has now been realized that the event would get underway a day previous to the scheduled date.

According to Cricbuzz, this 12 months’s Indian Premier League is scheduled to get underway from March 26 and the choice relating to the identical was taken at a gathering of the IPL Governing Council (GC) on February 24. This 12 months’s cash-rich occasion could be a 10-team affair with the addition of two new franchises- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans respectively. At the identical time, it has additionally been realized that the schedule for the competitors could be formally introduced quickly.

The full schedule will come quickly: IPL Chairman

“The IPL will kick off on March 26, the full schedule will come soon. We will also have crowds but as per the policy of the Maharashtra government. Whether it will be 25 or 50 percent of the stadium capacity will be decided by the government instruction,” mentioned IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the showpiece occasion would fully be organized in India itself after an enchancment within the COVID-19 instances. Even although it was rumored that South Africa was one of many venues initially. A complete of 70 matches can be performed in IPL 2022 together with 55 in Mumbai and 15 in Pune throughout 4 venues- Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne, DY Patil, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) respectively.

In the final version, there was no house benefit for any workforce because the franchises performed group stage matches at impartial venues earlier than the event was halted because of the COVID-19 outbreak in a number of camps and needed to be indefinitely suspended after the primary leg. The second leg was performed within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions and they’d be eyeing a record-equaling fifth title this time round.