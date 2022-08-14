Rescuer jumps into lake to save swan tangled in fishing line. Watch rescue video

There are movies on the Internet that present individuals going out of their manner to assist animals in misery. Those movies are sometimes heart-warming to watch. A working example is the video exhibiting an officer rescuing a swan tangled in a fishing line.

The video was posted on Facebook by Westford Police Department. “Westford Animal Control received a report of a swan that was tangled in fishing line on Nabnasset Lake this week. ACO Kirsten Hirschler jumped into action and the water, along with her partner Trudianne Mola, were able to rescue the swan. After being rescued it was discovered that the swan also had a fishing hook stuck in its mouth. It was subsequently transported to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton for treatment. Great work by Westford Animal Control,” the division wrote whereas sharing the video.

Take a take a look at the video that reveals the officer within the waterbody rescuing the hen:

The video was posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered almost 400 likes. The fantastic submit prompted individuals to share numerous feedback.

“Fantastic job by you both!!,” expressed a Facebook person. “Great job! I’ve had to rescue a couple of swans on duty, their wings are very powerful. They are beautiful animals, glad you were able to help this one!” commented one other. “Great job!! Thank you for all that you do!!” posted a 3rd. “Nice work,” wrote a fourth.