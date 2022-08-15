Retired Army Soldier Collapses During Flag Hoisting In Karnataka, Dies

The incident passed off at a village in Dakshina Kannada district. (Representational picture)

Mangaluru:

A retired military soldier collapsed and died throughout a flag hoisting ceremony marking Independence Day at a village in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police mentioned.

The retired soldier has been recognized as Gangadhara Gowda.

As individuals throughout the nation celebrated the 76th Independence Day, the Kutrupady gram panchayat in Kadaba taluk too organised a flag hoisting ceremony.

Gowda, who took half within the ceremony, collapsed quickly after giving a name for saluting the nationwide flag, police mentioned.

Though he was rushed to hospital, Gowda died on the way in which, they mentioned.