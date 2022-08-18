Revolution battle Toronto FC to 2-2 draw

TORONTO – The New England Revolution (8-7-10; 34 pts.) performed Toronto FC (8-12-6; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw at BMO Field on Wednesday night time behind objectives from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks. Now with solely two losses of their final 17 video games, the Revolution have climbed as much as sixth place within the Eastern Conference following Wednesday’s MLS motion.

The Revolution carried a four-game shutout streak into Wednesday’s match, which ended within the thirty first minute when Toronto’s Federico Bernardeschi scored the sport’s opening objective from the penalty spot. New England’s shutout streak ended at 402 minutes, the second longest in membership historical past. Djordje Petrović, who had been in internet for everything of that run, completed the match with 5 saves.

New England responded emphatically earlier than halftime as Rennicks’ shot was saved and McNamara cleaned up the rebound, burying his second objective of the season from shut vary within the thirty seventh minute. For McNamara, who has contributed to 4 objectives within the final three video games, it marked his twentieth MLS common season objective.

Shortly after the intermission, Rennicks, making his fourth straight begin, put the guests forward together with his second profession MLS objective. The Homegrown ahead collected Carles Gil’s by ball and fired a right-footed shot previous Alex Bono within the forty eighth minute. Gil recorded his thirteenth help on the play, just one behind the MLS lead.

The Revolution fought laborious to shut out the match, however a spectacular strike from Domenico Criscito within the seventy fifth minute pulled Toronto FC degree at 2-2. Criscito’s volley originated from a nook kick, one in all 17 on the night time for Toronto, which implies New England has nonetheless not allowed a objective from open play in additional than six video games, or 548 consecutive minutes.

Bruce Arena referred to as upon a pair of 17-year-old Revolution Academy merchandise in Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic as substitutes within the 68th minute. Buck earned his second MLS look, whereas Bajraktarevic made his MLS debut.