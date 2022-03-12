‘Ridiculous’: Pakistan under fire for fielding tactic that is ‘utter c**p’

There isn’t any excuse for the techniques deployed by Pakistan throughout a rare, farcical opening day of the Second Test.

Pakistan is being torched by the cricket world for a dull, forlorn tactic because the opening day of the Second Test descended into farce.

With the collection nonetheless reeling from the dour attract Rawalpindi, the opening day of play in Karachi reveals the ugliest day of play should still lie forward as Australia reached 3/251 at stumps

The day was saved by Usman Khawaja’s imperious efficiency with the bat as he turned the first Australian since Mark Waugh in 1998 to score a test century on Pakistan soil.

Australia had not toured Pakistan for greater than 20 years due to safety considerations and it was so completely becoming that Pakistan-born Khawaja could be the person to succeed in the milestone.

The 35-year-old is unbeaten on 127 whereas Steve Smith additionally reached 72 earlier than he was dismissed within the second final over of play as their third-wicket partnership helped put Pakistan to the sword.

Pakistan appeared to have given up any hope of reaching any type of end result even earlier than the tea break with damaging techniques and fields.

Cricket commentators had been scathing of the tactic which noticed Pakistan’s spinners bowling across the wicket and down the leg facet of Khawaja and Smith.

It was a transparent tactic to gradual the run price down – however it additionally surrendered any residence the house facet had of breaking the partnership.

Aussie cricket nice Michael Kasprowicz stated: “It’s like they’re trying to bore these batsmen out. It’s like they are trying to get them out that way.”

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis was far more harsh as he led an avalanche of criticism in the direction of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam.

“The tactics I’m seeing at the moment, it’s like we are looking for a draw on the 1st day. It’s ridiculous,” he stated.

Channel 9 sports activities commentator Matthew Thompson posted on Twitter: “This is just utter crap. Foot outside leg / keeper standing outside leg stump needs to be outlawed. It’s doing nothing but hurt the game”.

Freelance sports activities reporter James Mottershead posted: “Cricket shouldn’t return to Pakistan if they keep serving this s*** up”.

Commentator Mike Haysman stated: “I wonder if the umpires are thinking of getting involved here because there is the situation that they can get involved if they think it’s too negative?”

It leaves the competition stumbling to a predictable, snoozy, draw – even with 4 days nonetheless to play out.

It was apparent within the first few overs of the match that the pitch was going to be one other stinking corpse with Pakistan pressured to maneuver its slips cordon ahead a number of metres because of the ball failing to generate bounce or to hold by when edged.

The fears had been confirmed within the second session of play when Smith and Khawaja constructed their third wicket partnership after they arrived on the crease with Australia 2/91 and shortly confronted Pakistan’s spinners bowling at them with the only real goal of slowing down the run price or snatching a fortunate tickle down the leg facet.

The tactic incensed viewers, however there was no stopping and even fazing Khawaja.

Khawaja’s fairytale century was his eleventh take a look at century and his third take a look at century in his most up-to-date six take a look at innings.

Khawaja’s innings was a masterclass in sweeping strokeplay and he by no means appeared in bother — at the same time as Pakistan’s bowlers and fielding technique noticed the runs dry up.

He celebrated his milestone by leaping into the air and punching his fist.

“What a special moment,” Aussie take a look at nice Simon Katich stated.

Aussie commentator Mike Haysman stated: “This is a moment he is going to remember for a long time”.

He had been dismissed for 97 within the First Test with some commentators claiming he had thrown his wicket away with a dangerous reverse sweep.

Labuschagne suffers worst feeling in cricket

Marnus Labuschagne has thrown his wicket away in a uncommon mind fart as Pakistan took two wickets back-to-back.

Labuschagne ran himself out for a duck when his determination to scamper by for a fast single introduced him undone by an inch.

It was an enormous second as Australia fell to 2/91, after a gap stand of 82 runs.

Labuschagne dribbled the ball to mid off with a weak cowl drive, however his gamble in opposition to fielder Sajid Khan blew up in his face.

Khan had three stumps to intention at and his good piece of fielding caught Labuschagne quick.

“He’s only got himself to blame there,” Aussie take a look at nice Simon Katich stated in TV commentary.

Replays confirmed Labuschagne made a decisive name as quickly because the ball bounced off the bat — however he merely misjudged the run.

The SEN commentary crew known as it a “disaster”.

You might see how shattered Labuschagne was when he emerged within the Aussie dressing room.

“No worse feeling, first-innings duck,” former Australian opener Simon Katich stated in commentary.

“He’s not looking too happy at the moment Marnus. He’s devastated.”