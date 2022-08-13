Rob Yates hundred narrowly staves off Sussex fightback





Warwickshire 310 for six (Yates 114, Rhodes 76 ) beat Sussex 306 for 7 (Pujara 107, Orr 81) by 4 runs

An completed century from Rob Yates lifted Warwickshire to an exciting four-run Royal London Cup win over Sussex at Edgbaston.

The victory prolonged the Bears’ unbeaten begin to the group marketing campaign whereas leaving Sussex with a second defeat to go together with their two wins.

Warwickshire have been lifted to a meaty 314 for six by Yates’ second List A ton, 114 from 111 balls, supported by aggressive knocks from Will Rhodes (76, 70) and Michael Burgess (58, 51). Bradley Currie led Sussex’s bowling with two for 51 whereas Aristides Karvelas picked up two late wickets to finish with two for 44.

Sussex’s gallant reply fell quick on 306 for seven regardless of Cheteshwar Pujara ‘s elegant century (107, 79) and Ali Orr ‘s 81 (102) as Krunal Pandya took three for 51, George Garrett two for 50 and Olly Hannon-Dalby two for 55.

After selecting to bat, Warwickshire got a sound platform with a gap stand of 69 in 15 overs between Yates and Hamza Shaikh . Sixteen-year-old Bears product Shaikh appeared comfy on his debut earlier than he was run out when Yates known as for a really sharp single.

Rhodes raced to a 53-ball half-century in opposition to a Sussex assault that caught to their job effectively in good batting circumstances and intense warmth. With Yates anchoring the innings skilfully, the second wicket added 131 in 19 overs earlier than Rhodes, having simply scooped Henry Crocombe for six, ladled the following ball to deep sq. leg.

At 235 for 2 from 39 overs, Warwickshire have been well-placed to go big however a brake was utilized by a wonderful over from Currie. He dislodged Yates with one which nipped away to take the sting and, two balls later, dismissed Pandya for a duck in comparable vogue.

Burgess smote three fours and three sixes vigorous to make sure that his former crew must chase over 300: a considerable goal however about par within the circumstances.

Sussex’s reply was briskly launched by their younger prime order. Orr superior to a 67-ball half-century supported by perky cameos from Harrison Ward (24, 36) and Clark (30, 43) earlier than each chipped catches as much as the infield.

Orr was closing in on his second List A century when he pulled Pandya to deep sq. leg. When Tom Alsop chipped Garrett to mid-wicket, Sussex have been leaning closely on Pujara as they began the final ten overs needing 102.

Delray Rawlings slog-swept Pandya to deep sq. and Danial Ibrahim sliced Garrett to backward level however Pujara raced from 50 to 100 in simply 22 balls, taking 22 off a Liam Norwell over, to maintain Sussex within the sport.

They wanted 20 from the final two overs however, from the primary of these 12 balls, Pujara was yorked by Hannon-Halby. A composed final over from Garrett concluded with Karvelas needing to hit the ultimate ball for six – he managed only a single to resounding cheers from an enormous crowd which had richly loved a fantastic match.





