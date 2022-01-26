Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav return for West Indies series, Ravi Bishnoi receives maiden call-up – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Star batter Rohit Sharma was named captain of the Indian aspect who’re to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in opposition to West Indies beginning on 6 February. This will likely be Rohit’s first task as a full time captain of the restricted overs aspect. The BCCI selectors introduced the squad on Wednesday.

Rohit was earlier dominated out of the Test collection in addition to the ODIs in opposition to South Africa within the Rainbow Nation because of a hamstring damage. KL Rahul led the aspect in opposition to the Proteas within the ODI collection, however the Men in Blue suffered a 0-3 clear sweep.

This time, Rahul has been named the vice-captain for each the groups.

Meanwhile, younger leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who took 12 wickets in every of the previous two editions of the IPL, acquired a maiden call-up to the nationwide aspect.

The BCCI acknowledged the next of their press launch:

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the collection.

KL Rahul will likely be accessible from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is present process his ultimate stage of restoration put up his knee damage and won’t be accessible for the ODIs and T20Is.

Axar Patel will likely be accessible for the T20Is.

Kuldeep Yadav, who final performed white-ball cricket for India in July final yr in opposition to Sri Lanka, makes a comeback to the squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar additionally retains his place within the T20I squad however does not discover a place within the ODI squad. Former skipper Virat Kohli, in the meantime, options in each the squads.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt),KL Rahul (vc),Ishan Kishan,Virat Kohli,Shreyas Iyer,Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk),Venkatesh Iyer,Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi,Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan