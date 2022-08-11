Ross Taylor reveals racial insensitivity in New Zealand cricket

Ross Taylor has opened up about how he and different gamers have confronted racism in New Zealand cricket.

In his new autobiography Ross Taylor Black & White following his retirement from worldwide cricket earlier this 12 months Taylor, who has Samoan heritage on his mom’s facet, wrote the sport in New Zealand was “a pretty white sport” and that he had skilled racism inside dressing rooms that was doubtless thought-about “banter” by these concerned.

“Cricket in New Zealand is a pretty white sport. For much of my career I’ve been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up,” Taylor wrote in an extract revealed by the New Zealand Herald. “That has its challenges, many of which aren’t readily apparent to your team-mates or the cricketing public. Given that the Polynesian community is dramatically under-represented in the game, it’s probably no surprise that people sometimes assume I’m Māori or Indian.

“In some ways, dressing-room banter is the barometer. A team-mate used to inform me, “You’re half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m referring to.” I used to be fairly positive I did. Other gamers additionally needed to put up with feedback that dwelt on their ethnicity.

“In all probability, a Pakeha [white New Zealander] listening to those sorts of comments would think, “Oh, that is okay, it is only a little bit of banter.” But he’s hearing it as white person and it’s not directed at people like him. So, there’s no pushback; no one corrects them. Then the onus falls on the targets.

“You surprise when you ought to pull them up however fear that you will create an even bigger downside or be accused of enjoying the race card by inflating innocent banter into racism. It’s simpler to develop a thick pores and skin and let it slide, however is that the proper factor to do?”

Elsewhere, Taylor also wrote about experiences from within the New Zealand team environment that had been racially “insensitive”.