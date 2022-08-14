Ross Taylor says he would have had longer IPL career if he stayed at RCB – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor feels that he might have had an extended Indian Premier League (IPL) profession had he continued taking part in for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with whom he spent his first three seasons within the event.

In his seven-year-long IPL profession, Taylor performed for RCB, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) and the now defunct Pune Warriors India.

Also learn: ‘Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me across face 3 or 4 times’, reveals Ross Taylor

Taylor performed for RCB between 2008 and 2010, and had hoped to remain on the Bangalore franchise for a fourth consecutive season. However, he was purchased by RR in 2011.

“While it was amazing to go for a million dollars, in the long run I would’ve been better off if RCB had got me for US$950,000. If they had, it would have been my fourth year with them. While the IPL is pretty unsentimental, there is loyalty towards long-serving players and I probably would have had a longer IPL career as a one-franchise player,” Taylor wrote his new autobiography titled Black & White, an excerpt of which was printed on the Stuff.co.nz web site.

Also learn: ‘Too polite to turn us down’: Ross Taylor reveals moment when he asked Rahul Dravid out for coffee

“On the other hand, if I’d stayed at RCB, I wouldn’t have played with greats such as Virender Sehwag, Shane Warne, Mahela Jayawardene and Yuvraj Singh,” the Wellington-born cricketer additional acknowledged.

In 2012, Taylor performed for DD earlier than he was traded to PWI, however made a comeback to the Delhi franchise in 2014. That was, actually, Taylor’s final IPL season. Taylor scored 1017 runs from 55 matches throughout his IPL profession.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.