Rs 300 Crore Contract With Prashant Kishor? What “Best Friend” KCR Said

Okay Chandrasekhar Rao, or KCR, mentioned he was in discussions with Prashant Kishor for a “national change”.

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister Okay Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly referred to as KCR, on Monday introduced that he’s in talks with political strategist Prashant Kishor “to bring a national change”, capping off months of assaults on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP which guidelines on the centre.

“I am in talks with Prashant Kishor to bring a national change. Prashant Kishor is working with me on this. Who can have a problem with this? Why are they seeing him as a bomb? Why are they crying?” he mentioned, talking at a information convention in Hyderabad.

Rubbishing ideas that he had signed a Rs 300-crore contract with Mr Kishor, KCR mentioned, “Prashant Kishor is my best friend for the last 7-8 years. He has never worked for money. He is not a paid worker. I am sorry you don’t understand his commitment to the country.”

Mr Kishor reportedly met KCR at his farmhouse exterior Hyderabad final month, setting off hypothesis amid the Telangana Chief Minister’s efforts to cobble a entrance towards the BJP forward of the 2024 basic elections.

For months now, there was a conspicuous escalation in KCR’s assaults on PM Modi and the BJP. Last month, when the Prime Minister visited Hyderabad for the launch of a statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, Mr Rao skipped assembly him, citing well being causes.

Days earlier than that, he roasted the Prime Minister, saying he “dresses for elections” and his funds is all “style without substance”.

“If it is election time, he has to grow a beard and appear like Rabindranath Tagore. Arrey baap re. If it is Tamil Nadu, he must wear a lungi (sic), what is this? What does the country get with these kinds of gimmicks? If it is the Punjab election, he will wear a pagdi (turban). In Manipur, it will be a Manipuri cap, in Uttarakhand, it will be another topi (cap), how many caps like this?” he advised reporters.

More not too long ago, KCR has held a sequence of conferences with opposition leaders like Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his ally Sharad Pawar, and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren. Mr Rao has mentioned he’s eager on internet hosting a gathering of leaders of regional events in Hyderabad.

Sources have mentioned Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy group I-PAC has begun the groundwork for KCR for the meeting polls in December subsequent 12 months and a proper contract has additionally been signed, although its particulars aren’t identified but.

Mr Kishor is credited with efficiently dealing with the marketing campaign of MK Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, in addition to that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in final 12 months’s elections versus the unmitigated would possibly of the BJP.

The Bengal Chief Minister can also be one of many regional leaders Mr Rao has been cultivating for his anti-BJP entrance, together with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Janata Dal-Secular patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

Separately, Mr Kishor too is believed to have the ear of Ms Banerjee by way of her nephew and lieutenant Abhishek Banerjee, whereas his I-PAC continues to work for the Trinamool in Bengal and helps it increase its nationwide footprint.