Russia invasion would seek to brutally ‘crush’ Ukrainians: White House

US intelligence suggests any Russian invasion of Ukraine would make use of a very brutal technique to “crush” the civilian inhabitants, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan mentioned Monday.

The White House official additionally warned that the prospects of a peaceable answer had been slipping via the hourglass, with Russian troops massed on the Ukraine border, and with skirmishes erupting and shells being fired by Moscow-backed rebels in opposition to Ukrainian positions within the nation’s japanese area.

A Russian invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor, which Washington and the West warns might come any day, can be an “extremely violent” operation that “will cost the lives of Ukrainians and Russians, civilians and military personnel alike,” Sullivan instructed NBC News.

“But we also have intelligence to suggest that there will be an even greater form of brutality” by Russian forces, he added.

“It will be a war waged by Russia on the Ukrainian people to repress them, to crush them, to harm them.”

The United States had earlier warned the United Nations of the existence of a blacklist drawn up by Moscow of Ukrainians “to be killed” or detained within the occasion of an invasion, based on a letter obtained Sunday by AFP.

Washington has “credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations,” says the message, addressed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Moscow denies it plans to assault its neighbor, however is looking for a assure that Ukraine won’t ever be a part of NATO and that the transatlantic alliance will take away forces from Eastern Europe, calls for the West has refused.

France has proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden maintain a summit to defuse hovering tensions, however the prospects of avoiding battle had been dimming, based on Sullivan.

“The likelihood that there is a diplomatic solution — given the troop movements of the Russians — is diminishing hour by hour,” he instructed ABC News.

Read extra: Russia says five people killed while preventing border breach from Ukraine