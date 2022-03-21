Russia ramps up air, naval activity in Ukraine war: Pentagon

Russia is boosting air and sea navy operations because it struggles to turn the tide of war in Ukraine, the place the “dexterity” of the protection mounted by Kyiv is stalling the invasion, the Pentagon mentioned Monday.

The Kremlin is “desperate” to extend its momentum in a warfare through which its troops have grown “frustrated and flummoxed” by a resistance that has proven sturdiness regardless of being outmanned and outgunned, a senior US protection official mentioned.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces have ramped up their sorties over and close to Ukraine, flying greater than 300 missions up to now 24 hours, with Kyiv likewise rising their very own air operations in a bid to disclaim Russia superiority within the skies, the official advised reporters.

Few of the operations are dogfights, as Russia’s navy tends to fireplace air-to-ground missiles at Ukrainian targets from Russian or Belarusian skies.

“They’re not venturing very far or for very long into Ukrainian airspace, because the Ukrainians have been defending their airspace with great dexterity,” mentioned the official who spoke on situation of anonymity.

In the northern Black Sea, Russia is exhibiting “increased naval activity” in its use of a number of warships which might be contributing to the shelling round the important thing port metropolis of Odessa, he mentioned.

But he added it was not a transparent signal of an imminent amphibious assault on Odessa, the place civilians have been bracing for assault.

“What we’re seeing is a near desperate attempt by the Russians to gain some momentum and try to turn the course of this in their favor,” the protection official mentioned, noting that on day 26 of the offensive, Russian forces stay pinned down 15 kilometers (9 miles) northwest and 30 kilometers east of Kyiv.

At the weekend Moscow claimed it had fired hypersonic missiles at targets in Ukraine, however the Pentagon on Monday wouldn’t verify or refute that the next-generation weaponry had been used.

The senior protection official did provide that from a navy viewpoint utilizing a hypersonic missile to hit a stationary goal made little sense.

“It could be that they’re trying to send a message to the West but also to Ukraine, and trying to gain leverage at the negotiating table,” he added.

Russia additionally has been experiencing “a not insignificant number of failures” of its precision-guided munitions, the official mentioned.

But the navy’s out there fight energy stays at roughly 90 %, he added.

Ukraine’s fight energy is at an analogous degree partially due to contributions from Washington and different western powers.

