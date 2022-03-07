Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: Report

Russia is recruiting Syrians expert in city fight to combat in Ukraine as Moscow’s invasion expands deeper into Ukrainian cities, US officers informed the Wall Street Journal.

“Russia, which has been operating inside Syria since 2015, has in recent days been recruiting fighters from there, hoping their expertise in urban combat can help take Kyiv and deal a devastating blow to the Ukraine government,” the WSJ cited 4 US officers as saying.

One official stated that Syrian fighters are already in Russia getting ready to enter Ukraine.

A Syrian outlet primarily based in Deir Ezzor says Russia has provided volunteers between $200 and $300 “to go to Ukraine and operate as guards” for six months at a time.

The WSJ report comes three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged that Ukrainian forces have been utilizing human shields, and that “foreign mercenaries” from the Middle East have been preventing Russian troops on the bottom.

“The fact that we are fighting specifically against neo-Nazis is shown by the very course of hostilities. Nationalist and neo-Nazi formations, and among them there are foreign mercenaries, including those from the Middle East, are hiding behind civilians as a human shield,” Putin stated.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters the twelfth day, worldwide authorities official and intelligence stories say that Moscow’s army operations are delayed having confronted sudden resistance from Kyiv’s forces.

Ukraine’s authorities have early on opened its doorways for any worldwide volunteers who’re keen to combat within the nation.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed CNN on Sunday that there are some 20,000 overseas fighters becoming a member of Ukraine’s efforts to repel the Russian invasion, principally from Europe.

So far, the battle has led to dozens of civilian casualties. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated on Monday that it recorded 406 killed and 801 injured, estimating that the actual figures are “considerably higher.”

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the OHCHR added.

