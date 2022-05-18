Russia says there is no movement in peace talks with Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that there was no motion in peace talks with Ukraine, and that Kyiv was displaying a complete unwillingness to proceed them.

“Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Peskov stated.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Tuesday Interfax information company cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Russia and Ukraine weren’t holding talks “in any form”, and that Kyiv had “practically withdrawn from the negotiation process.”

Read extra:

Top commanders at Ukraine’s Azovstal steelworks haven’t surrendered: Report