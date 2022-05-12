Russia threatens ‘military-technical’ retaliation over Finland’s NATO bid

Russia will reply to Finland becoming a member of NATO with “military-technical” retaliatory measures, Moscow warned Thursday.

“Finland’s accession to NATO will cause serious damage to bilateral Russian-Finnish relations,” the Russian overseas ministry wrote in a statement. The warning got here in response to Finland’s leaders on Thursday formally endorsing the concept of their nation becoming a member of NATO, a historic transfer that units the stage for a membership utility within the coming days.

“Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security that arise in this regard,” the Russian overseas ministry stated.

The Kremlin has not clarified what particular measures it’s contemplating, although officers have previously advised Moscow would bolster its presence within the Baltic Sea — together with with nuclear warheads.

Finland — which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia — has lengthy resisted coming into NATO and maintained its militarily non-aligned place for the reason that finish of World War II. But within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, help for NATO membership in Finland, as well as in Sweden, elevated dramatically.

“Finland’s accession to NATO certainly threatens Russia’s security, and will entail Russia elaborating measures to ensure its security,” Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said at a press convention Thursday, in accordance with Russia’s state-owned RIA information company.

RIA additionally reported that the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated rising numbers of weapons offered to Ukraine from the West increase the prospect of “fully fledged nuclear war.”