Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Mayor “Kidnapped”, Russia Inches Towards Ukraine Capital

Russian advances sparked fears the Ukrainian capital Kyiv might quickly be encircled. (File)

The mayor of Ukraine Melitopol was kidnapped on Friday by Russian troopers occupying town, mentioned President Volodymyr Zelensky, within the newest improvement in Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour.

The conflict, persevering with for over two weeks now, noticed the Western allies stepping up sanctions towards Russia because the US imposed a ban on Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds, and together with the European Union, banned exports of luxurious items to Russia.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden but once more dominated out any direct intervention within the Ukraine-Russia disaster and warned that such battle pitting the NATO alliance towards the Kremlin “is World War III”.

Russia and Ukraine didn’t make a breakthrough Thursday of their first top-level talks since Moscow’s invasion two weeks in the past, as Russian advances sparked fears the Ukrainian capital Kyiv might quickly be encircled.

Here are the Live Updates on Ukraine-Russia War:

Air raid sirens had been heard throughout most Ukrainian cities early on Saturday morning urging folks to hunt shelters, native media reported. Sirens had been heard within the capital metropolis of Kyiv, the western metropolis of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, in addition to within the Sumy area in northeast of the nation, numerous native Ukrainian media reported. Russian forces seemed to be regrouping on Friday for a potential assault on Kyiv, with satellite tv for pc pictures exhibiting them firing artillery as they closed in on the capital. (Reuters)

Russian forces inched in direction of Kyiv and pounded civilian areas in different Ukrainian cities Friday, drawing warnings of “unimaginable tragedy” because the US and the EU moved to tighten the financial noose across the Kremlin. Sixteen days after Moscow shocked the world by invading Ukraine, the United Nations and others mentioned it could be committing conflict crimes in cities akin to Mariupol, which for days now has been besieged by Vladimir Putin’s forces. On Friday, officers within the southern port mentioned greater than 1,500 folks had been killed throughout 12 days of assaults. (AFP)

Ukraine Live: Ukraine Says “Weakness Of Invaders” After Mayor “Kidnapped” In a video message late Friday after the mayor of Ukraine’s Melitopol was “kidnapped”, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the kidnapping, calling him “a mayor who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community”. “This is obviously a sign of weakness of the invaders… They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities,” he mentioned. (AFP)