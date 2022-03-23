Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened: Kremlin

Russia would solely use nuclear weapons if its very existence had been threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned on Tuesday in an interview with CNN.

“President [Vladimir] Putin intends to make the world listen to and understand our concerns. We have been trying to convey our concerns to the world, to Europe, to the US, for a couple of decades. But no one would listen to us, and before it is too late, it was a decision to start the special military operation to get rid of anti-Russia that was created that was created next to our borders,” Peskov mentioned.

“We have a concept of domestic security. It’s public; you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So, if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept.”

Peskov’s assertion comes practically 4 weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Just a few days later, Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces on excessive alert, citing the West’s “aggressive [and] illegitimate sanctions” towards Russia because the trigger.

The subsequent day, Russian nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been positioned on enhanced fight responsibility.

Read extra:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Putin’s nuclear threat a ‘bluff’, ‘shows weakness’

US says Putin nuclear high alert order part of pattern of manufacturing threats

US sees ‘no reason to change’ nuclear alert levels yet after Russia’s high alert: WH