Russian Diplomats In US “Threatened, Enticed” By FBI, Envoy Alleges

Russian diplomats in Washington are being threatened with violence and U.S. intelligence providers attempt to make contact with them, Tass information company cited the ambassador as saying on Saturday.

Anatoly Antonov advised Russian tv that since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, face-to-face conferences with U.S. officers had ended.

“It’s like a besieged fortress. Basically, our embassy is operating in a hostile environment … Embassy employees are receiving threats, including threats of physical violence,” Tass quoted him as saying.

“Agents from U.S. security services are hanging around outside the Russian embassy, handing out CIA and FBI phone numbers, which can be called to establish contact.”

The CIA, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the U.S. State Department didn’t instantly return messages searching for remark.

The Russian ambassador to Poland was doused in a pink substance on Monday by folks protesting in opposition to the warfare.

Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the scale and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions lengthy earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine.

Moscow expelled quite a lot of U.S. diplomats in March after Washington mentioned it was kicking out 12 Russian diplomats on the nation’s U.N. mission in New York.