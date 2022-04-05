Russian draft law paves way for fast retaliation against foreign media

News organizations from international locations that “discriminate” in opposition to Russian media might have their Russian operations promptly shut down beneath a draft legislation proposed by a brand new Russian parliamentary fee on Tuesday.

The transfer – which the fee’s head mentioned was a response to Western restrictions on pro-Kremlin media such because the Sputnik information company and RT tv channel – provides to the challenges going through international media, already beneath scrutiny over their protection of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine.

“We believe that unfriendly actions of foreign states against our media, whether it be a ban or restriction on the distribution of their products, should receive a quick and symmetrical response,” mentioned Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the Commission to Investigate Foreign State Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The draft legislation was put ahead on the first assembly of the brand new fee.

Piskarev mentioned it could imply that if a international state took discriminatory motion in opposition to Russian journalists, the prosecutor common might shortly ban or limit the actions of media from that nation.

“We are talking about a ban on the distribution in Russia of any information materials of these media, including through the internet, the termination of accreditation of correspondents and the closure of its representative offices in our country.”

Some main international media have already pulled out correspondents from Russia since parliament adopted a legislation on March 4 that makes public actions geared toward what it phrases “discrediting” Russia’s military unlawful.

The legislation units a jail time period of as much as 15 years for the unfold of pretend information or “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”

Russia rejects using the phrases “war” or “invasion” to explain its actions in Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “de-nazify” its neighbor. Ukraine and Western governments reject that as a false pretext to invade a democratic nation.

State-controlled Russian retailers RT and Sputnik had been banned all through the European Union on March 2.

“Systematic information manipulation and disinformation by the Kremlin is applied as an operational tool in its assault on Ukraine,” EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell mentioned on the time.

Read extra:

UK sanctions Russian ‘propagandists and state media’

Russia’s Putin imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly’ countries

Putin compares attacks on Russian culture to Nazi book burnings