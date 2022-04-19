Russian invasion damaged up to 30 pct of Ukraine’s infrastructure, says minister

Russia’s invasion has broken or destroyed as much as 30 p.c of Ukraine’s infrastructure at a cost of $100 billion, a Ukrainian minister stated on Monday, including reconstruction might be achieved in two years utilizing frozen Russian property to assist finance it.

Ukraine has not beforehand outlined the particular influence on infrastructure, corresponding to roads and bridges, though officers say the overall invoice for harm to the whole lot from transport to houses and different buildings runs to about $500 billion up to now.

“Practically all components of our transport infrastructure have suffered in one form or another,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksander Kubrakov informed Reuters.

He stated the invasion – which Russia launched in February, calling it a “special military operation” – had affected “20 percent to 30 percent of all infrastructure with varying degrees of damage, with different levels of destruction.”

Kubrakov stated greater than 300 bridges on nationwide roads had been destroyed or broken, greater than 8,000 km (5,000 miles) of roads needed to be repaired or rebuilt and dozens of railway bridges had been blown up. He put the invoice at $100 billion up to now.

The minister stated his ministry had begun some reconstruction in areas now again below the management of Ukrainian troops.

“If we talk about roads, bridges and residential buildings, I believe that almost everything can be rebuilt in two years … if everyone works quickly,” he stated.

In the primary weeks of the battle, Russian forces got here near Kyiv, inflicting widespread harm to cities and infrastructure within the area. Russian troops pulled again from the north across the capital this month to focus the marketing campaign on the east and south, the place the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol has been devastated.

Kubrakov stated he anticipated Western nations to assist Ukraine’s reconstruction, including that funds might be discovered from a spread of sources to assist the rebuilding effort.

“There are several sources that are being considered. The first is the assets of the Russian Federation, which are now frozen in almost all major countries,” he stated.

The European Union has been searching for to create a global fund for reconstruction, whereas some EU politicians have referred to as for utilizing Russian property frozen by the West, together with $300 billion in Russian central financial institution reserves.

Kubrakov stated the Ukrainian justice ministry and a few of Ukraine’s allies had been engaged on methods to make use of frozen Russian property. He stated one choice can be to lift money by promoting seized property via what he referred to as a “transparent mechanism.”

“I believe that this is fair, such a mechanism has never been used … It will be the first time,” he stated, including that organising such a mechanism would require some pioneering work: “There have been no precedents yet. Was there a precedent for one country in Europe to attack another in the 21st century?”

