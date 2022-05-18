Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal

A Russian investigative committee will query Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in metropolis of Mariupol, TASS information company quoted the committee as saying on Tuesday.

The questioning shall be finished as a part of the Russian investigation into what Moscow calls “criminal cases concerning Ukrainian regime crimes,” TASS added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Reuters witness stated seven buses carrying Ukrainian fighters who held out on the Azovstal metal works arrived at a former penal colony within the Russian-controlled city of Olenivka close to Donetsk.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Macron tells Zelenskyy: French arms deliveries to Ukraine will intensify

Advertisement

Eight dead in Russian strike on Ukraine village housing military base: Official

Eni starts process to open ruble account for Russian gas