Russia’s annual inflation down to 15.01% — Economy Ministry
Annual inflation in Russia geared down to fifteen.01% from August 2
to eight, in comparison with 15.3% every week earlier, the Ministry of Economic
Development says in its value evaluate, Trend experiences citing TASS.
“Deflation continued in August. Prices dropped by 0.08 over the
week from August 2, to eight, 2022. In annual phrases, value progress charges
continued decelerating and amounted to fifteen.01% as of August 8,” the
Ministry says.
“The value drop for meals (down 1.53% month-on-month) made the
main contribution to deflation in July, simply as in June. Fruits
and greens costs declined considerably, with the concurrent
value lower for meals besides fruit and veggies,” the
Ministry informs.