Russia’s annual inflation down to 15.01% — Economy Ministry

Annual inflation in Russia geared down to fifteen.01% from August 2

to eight, in comparison with 15.3% every week earlier, the Ministry of Economic

Development says in its value evaluate, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“Deflation continued in August. Prices dropped by 0.08 over the

week from August 2, to eight, 2022. In annual phrases, value progress charges

continued decelerating and amounted to fifteen.01% as of August 8,” the

Ministry says.

“The value drop for meals (down 1.53% month-on-month) made the

main contribution to deflation in July, simply as in June. Fruits

and greens costs declined considerably, with the concurrent

value lower for meals besides fruit and veggies,” the

Ministry informs.