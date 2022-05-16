Cricket
Saha, Shami picked in Bengal Ranji squad for quarter-final
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) additionally named quick bowler Mohammed Shami within the squad though his participation will rely on clearance from the BCCI and head coach Rahul Dravid taking his workload administration under consideration.
However, it was 37-year-old Saha whose comeback headlined the Bengal squad after he had skipped the league stage citing “personal reasons”.
Saha has been in scintillating kind within the ongoing IPL, scoring 281 runs from eight matches at a strike charge of 123.24 with three 50-plus scores.
The Ranji knockouts may even give Saha an opportunity to attempt to regain his Test spot after he was dropped for the home Tests towards Sri Lanka earlier within the yr.
Junior state sports activities minister Manoj Tiwary was additionally part of the squad.
Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammed Shami, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Ankit Mishra