Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Telangana Chief Minister KCR In Delhi

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav as we speak met Telangana Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao within the nationwide capital and mentioned numerous points in regards to the nation.

Mr Rao is in Delhi as a part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. Mr Yadav met the chief minister on the latter’s official residence on the Tughlaq Road.

“Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Chief Minister KCR. Their meeting is in progress. The two leaders are discussing various national issues,” in line with an official assertion.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister’s schedule, he’ll meet political, media and financial consultants and in addition lengthen assist to the households of troopers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Mr Rao may also meet the households of those that died in the course of the “fight for farmers’ rights” in opposition to the Centre.

On May 22 afternoon, he’ll embark on his Chandigarh tour.

Mr Rao will meet 600 households of farmers who laid down their lives in the course of the nationwide farmers’ agitation in opposition to the now-repealed Central farm legal guidelines.

As monetary help, he’ll distribute Rs 3 lakh to every household. The cheque distribution will likely be taken up alongside together with his Delhi and Punjab counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

The help will likely be given to the farmers’ households belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

On May 26, Mr Rao will attain Bengaluru to satisfy former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. From there, he’ll go to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra the next day to satisfy activist Anna Hazare. He will then journey to Shirdi and provide prayers to Sai Baba and return to Hyderabad the identical day.

On May 29 and 30, he’ll embark on a tour of West Bengal and Bihar to satisfy the households of the troopers who died within the Galwan Valley. He will lengthen help to these households, the discharge mentioned.



