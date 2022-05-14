Saudi Arabia, US strengthen cooperation in technology, space as part of Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia and US officers met on Friday to assessment the creating cooperation within the fields of cybersecurity and rising applied sciences, a Saudi embassy assertion to the media mentioned.

The assembly was held between the Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Alswaha and US Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, within the presence of Princess Reema Bandar al-Saud, the Saudi Ambassador to the US.

Sustainability was additionally in focus throughout Alswaha’s conferences with Ambassador Barbara Leaf, Senior Director of Middle East and North Africa Affairs on the US National Security Council, the assertion mentioned.

Alswaha reportedly highlighted Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 contributions in making the Kingdom a “key player at the international level” by safeguarding the planet via packages just like the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative.

The Saudi officers additionally met with Chirag Parikh, Executive Secretary of the National Space Council, to “explore opportunities to build partnerships in the space sector and enhance investments between the two countries in the space economy and technology, leading to the transition to an innovation-based economy,” the assertion added.

In March 2022, the Saudi Space Commission (SSC) and the UK Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation within the peaceful use of outer space aimed toward offering a framework for cooperation in house actions.

The MoU, based on the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), known as for reviewing areas of frequent curiosity within the peaceable makes use of of house, and facilitating the change of data, applied sciences, and people working in associated fields on either side to boost cooperation in house and its applied sciences.

Earlier in the identical month, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a brand new technique for the Kingdom’s National Development Fund (NDF), remodeling it into an built-in nationwide monetary establishment.

Under the brand new technique, the National Development Fund will goal to contribute to the Kingdom’s actual GDP development by injecting greater than 570 billion riyals ($152 billion) by 2030 and can goal to triple non-oil GDP to succeed in 605 billion riyals ($161 billion) by 2030.

