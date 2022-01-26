Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches esports group, acquires ESL Gaming, FACEIT

Saudi Arabia has launched a bunch to develop its video gaming trade, state media reported Wednesday, because the Gulf nation seeks to diversify its predominantly oil-dependent economic system.

Video gaming and esports have grown in reputation within the Kingdom of some 35 million folks, the vast majority of whom are below the age of 25.

Saudi Arabia’s video games market reached $1 billion in 2021, the best worth among the many Arab nations of the Gulf, based on market researcher Niko Partners.

Saudi-backed Savvy Gaming Group, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, goals to be a “pioneer in the development of the gaming and esports industry locally and internationally,” based on the official Saudi Press Agency.

The group, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has acquired esports firms ESL Gaming and FACEIT, it mentioned.

The institution of Savvy Gaming Group will contribute “to providing opportunities for development and for promoting diverse sources of economic income,” it added.

The launch goals to “create opportunities for the growth and diversification of Saudi Arabia’s economy, to help achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” based on a PIF assertion.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are forecast to have a complete of 85.8 million avid gamers producing $3.1 billion in income by 2025, mentioned Niko Partners.

