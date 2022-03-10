Scholz, Macron tell Putin way out of crisis lies in Ukraine-Russia talks    

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to proceed with talks over the struggle in Ukraine in a cellphone name on Thursday, French and German sources mentioned.

“Germany and France demanded an immediate ceasefire from Russia” and “insisted that any solution to this crisis must come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia,” in line with German authorities sources.

The Elysee confirmed the decision in an announcement, including that EU leaders can be discussing the battle in Ukraine at their summit in Versailles on Thursday night.

“The three leaders agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days,” it mentioned.

The international ministers of Russia and Ukraine held their first face-to-face talks in Turkey on Thursday after two weeks of struggle, amid worldwide outrage over Moscow’s bombing of a kids’s hospital in Kyiv.

But Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned they’d made “no progress” on a ceasefire, 14 days after Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor, triggering a battle that has triggered 2.2 million refugees to flee throughout Ukraine’s borders.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned Moscow wished to proceed negotiations with Ukraine.

