Scientists work to unravel mystery of 300yo mummified ‘mermaid’ with ‘human face’ and tail

A mummified “mermaid” stated to grant immortality to whoever tastes its flesh will probably be probed by scientists with the intention to reveal its true nature.

The creature was allegedly caught within the Pacific Ocean, off the Japanese island of Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741, and is now stored in a temple within the metropolis of Asakuchi.

With a grimacing face, pointed tooth, two fingers, and hair on its head and forehead, it has an eerily human look — apart from its fishlike decrease half.

Now researchers from the Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts have taken the mum for CT scanning in a bid to unravel its mysteries.

Hiroshi Kinoshita of the Okayama Folklore Society, who got here up with the undertaking, stated the mum may have spiritual significance.

“Japanese mermaids have a legend of immortality,” he stated.

“It is said that if you eat the flesh of a mermaid, you will never die.

“There is a legend in many parts of Japan that a woman accidentally ate the flesh of a mermaid and lived for 800 years.

“This ‘Yao-Bikuni’ legend is also preserved near the temple where the mermaid mummy was found.

“I heard that some people, believing in the legend, used to eat the scales of mermaid mummies.”

In the age of Covid-19, a mermaid might be an ominous portent too, folklore suggests.

“There is also a legend that a mermaid predicted an infectious disease,” stated Hiroshi.

A historic letter dated to 1903 — apparently penned by a former proprietor — was saved alongside the mum and offers a narrative about its provenance.

“A mermaid was caught in a fish-catching net in the sea off Kochi Prefecture,” the letter states.

“The fishermen who caught it did not know it was a mermaid, but took it to Osaka and sold it as unusual fish.

“My ancestors bought it and kept it as a family treasure.”

It’s unclear how or when the mum got here to Enjuin temple in Asakuchi.

But chief priest Kozen Kuida stated it was placed on show in a glass case some 40 years in the past and is now stored in a fireproof protected.

“We have worshipped it, hoping that it would help alleviate the coronavirus pandemic even if only slightly,” he instructed The Asahi Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper.

Kinoshita, nonetheless, takes a extra pragmatic view of the creature.

He believes it was manufactured in some unspecified time in the future through the Edo interval – an period of Japanese historical past stretching from 1603 to 1867.

“Of course, I don’t think it’s a real mermaid,” he stated.

“This was made for export to Europe during the Edo period, or for spectacles in Japan.

“The legend of mermaids remains in Europe, China and Japan all over the world.

“Therefore, I can imagine that people at that time were also very interested in it.”

He continued: “I think it is made from living animals and we would like to identify them by CAT scans or DNA testing.

“It looks like a fish with scales on the lower body and a primate with hands and a face on the upper body.”

There is precedent for such a fabrication.

PT Barnum, whose life impressed the 2017 blockbuster The Greatest Showman, exhibited the same specimen at his American Museum in New York earlier than it burned down in 1865.

This mummy, created from the torso and head of a monkey sewn onto the again half of a fish, was purportedly caught off the coast of Fiji and later bought from Japanese sailors.

In Japanese folklore, there exists a creature known as the ningyo, which is described as having a monkey’s mouth with fishlike tooth and a physique lined in golden scales.

The scientists analyzing the mum will publish their findings later this 12 months.